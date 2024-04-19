AEW President Tony Khan Responds to CM Punk's Claims from Recent Shoot Interview

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview on The MMA Hour before WWE Wrestlemania 40, CM Punk stated that after injuring his triceps at the 2022 All Out PPV, AEW did not cover his surgery costs. He mentioned, "Nobody in the company spoke to me for I don’t know, six months. Paid for my surgery, booked my surgery. Thankfully Doc Sampson, who I knew from WWE and had a good rapport with, helped me with that but I was on my own for all that stuff."

When AEW President Tony Khan was questioned about Punk’s claim at a media call for the 2024 Dynasty PPV, he replied, "We typically do pay those expenses. I’d have to look into that. I can’t say for sure. It doesn’t sound right to me. If that is the case, I would reimburse him, honestly.”