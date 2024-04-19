WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW President Tony Khan Responds to CM Punk's Claims from Recent Shoot Interview

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 19, 2024

AEW President Tony Khan Responds to CM Punk's Claims from Recent Shoot Interview

During an interview on The MMA Hour before WWE Wrestlemania 40, CM Punk stated that after injuring his triceps at the 2022 All Out PPV, AEW did not cover his surgery costs. He mentioned, "Nobody in the company spoke to me for I don’t know, six months. Paid for my surgery, booked my surgery. Thankfully Doc Sampson, who I knew from WWE and had a good rapport with, helped me with that but I was on my own for all that stuff."

When AEW President Tony Khan was questioned about Punk’s claim at a media call for the 2024 Dynasty PPV, he replied, "We typically do pay those expenses. I’d have to look into that. I can’t say for sure. It doesn’t sound right to me. If that is the case, I would reimburse him, honestly.”

Matt Hardy Confirms Discussions with WWE

Matt Hardy remains a free agent and is actively exploring his options in the wrestling industry. During the latest episode of the "Extreme L [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 18, 2024 05:38PM


Tags: #aew #tony khan #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87239/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π