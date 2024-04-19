Two Matches Confirmed For The AEW Dynasty Zero Hour Pre-Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW has revealed that before the Dynasty pay-per-view, the Zero Hour Pre-Show will feature a tag team match with "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata against Shane Taylor Promotions (comprising Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty), and a singles match between Matt Sydal and Trent Beretta. This event is scheduled for an hour and a half before the main PPV on April 21. Here’s the updated card for the upcoming PPV:

- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland (AEW Title)

- Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

- Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale (TBS Women’s Title)

- Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House Of Black

- Young Bucks vs. FTR (AEW Tag-Team Title Ladder Match)

- “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW Women’s Title)

- Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC

- Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (AEW International Title)