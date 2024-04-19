WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Matches Confirmed For The AEW Dynasty Zero Hour Pre-Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 19, 2024

Two Matches Confirmed For The AEW Dynasty Zero Hour Pre-Show

AEW has revealed that before the Dynasty pay-per-view, the Zero Hour Pre-Show will feature a tag team match with "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata against Shane Taylor Promotions (comprising Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty), and a singles match between Matt Sydal and Trent Beretta. This event is scheduled for an hour and a half before the main PPV on April 21. Here’s the updated card for the upcoming PPV:

- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland (AEW Title)

- Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

- Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale (TBS Women’s Title)

- Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House Of Black

- Young Bucks vs. FTR (AEW Tag-Team Title Ladder Match)

- “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW Women’s Title)

- Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC

- Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (AEW International Title)

