Something or Someone Is Coming to TNA Wrestling

A mysterious new element is set to arrive in TNA.
During a press conference designed to promote the upcoming Rebellion premium live event this Saturday at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, the event concluded with an eerie teaser video reminiscent of The Fiend/Uncle Howdy segments from WWE.
There was a weird video at the end of the Rebellion press conference. Someone is coming to TNA. 👀👀👀#TNAiMPACT #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/eeyYTJCBBf— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 18, 2024
Below is the updated card for the event:
TNA World Championship Match:
Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth
TNA World Tag Team Championship Match:
The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) (c) vs. Speedball Mountain (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Trent Seven)
TNA Knockouts World Championship Match:
Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Steph De Lander ( w/ Matt Cardona)
TNA X-Division Championship Match:
Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something
Full Metal Mayhem Match:
Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian
Last Man Standing Match:
Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone
Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann ( w/ A.J. Francis)
Countdown to TNA Rebellion: TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match:
Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) (c) vs. DECAY (Rosemary & Havok)
Countdown to TNA Rebellion: 6-Man Tag Match
ABC & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz & Myron Reed
