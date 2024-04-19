WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Something or Someone Is Coming to TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 19, 2024

Something or Someone Is Coming to TNA Wrestling

A mysterious new element is set to arrive in TNA.

During a press conference designed to promote the upcoming Rebellion premium live event this Saturday at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, the event concluded with an eerie teaser video reminiscent of The Fiend/Uncle Howdy segments from WWE.

Below is the updated card for the event:

TNA World Championship Match:
Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match:
The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) (c) vs. Speedball Mountain (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Trent Seven)

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match:
Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Steph De Lander ( w/ Matt Cardona)

TNA X-Division Championship Match:
Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something

Full Metal Mayhem Match:
Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian

Last Man Standing Match:
Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann ( w/ A.J. Francis)

Countdown to TNA Rebellion: TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match:
Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) (c) vs. DECAY (Rosemary & Havok)

Countdown to TNA Rebellion: 6-Man Tag Match
ABC & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz & Myron Reed


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #rebellion

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87232/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π