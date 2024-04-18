AEW Dynamite Viewership Falls Below 800K

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Wrestlenomics has reported the latest TV viewership figures for AEW Dynamite. The numbers have declined overall compared to the previous week. The show had previously experienced a rise in ratings following the broadcast of controversial footage involving CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In: London in August 2023.

This week, viewership fell to 762,000, a seven percent drop from last week's 819,000 viewers. The key demographic of adults aged 18-49 also saw a decrease, with ratings falling from 0.30 last week to 0.26.

Details on rankings and quarter-hour data for the recent episode are not yet available.