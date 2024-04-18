AEW Dynamite Viewership Falls Below 800K

Wrestlenomics has reported the latest TV viewership figures for AEW Dynamite. The numbers have declined overall compared to the previous week. The show had previously experienced a rise in ratings following the broadcast of controversial footage involving CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In: London in August 2023.
This week, viewership fell to 762,000, a seven percent drop from last week's 819,000 viewers. The key demographic of adults aged 18-49 also saw a decrease, with ratings falling from 0.30 last week to 0.26.
Details on rankings and quarter-hour data for the recent episode are not yet available.
