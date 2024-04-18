Ruby Soho Reveals Pregnancy Following AEW Dynamite Broadcast

After the AEW Dynamite episode on April 17, 2024, an in-ring segment featured Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. During the segment, Ruby revealed her pregnancy, which was celebrated with a kiss from Parker.
Although their relationship is part of the show, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com confirmed that Ruby's pregnancy is real. Ruby's last match occurred during the Rampage taping on February 7.
Ruby Soho on the Rampage tapings announced and revealed to Angelo Parker that... SHE'S PREGNANT.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 18, 2024
Such an incredible news. pic.twitter.com/DHe3N4bi5D
