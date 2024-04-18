Tony Khan Announces Carlos Cabrera, Former WWE Spanish Commentator, Joins AEW

Carlos Cabrera has officially joined the AEW commentary team, as announced by AEW President Tony Khan.
Previously known for his work as a Spanish play-by-play announcer with WWE, Cabrera was welcomed to his new role during Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite. "Carlos Cabrera is All Elite!" Khan shared on social media platform X, marking Cabrera’s transition into the AEW broadcast team.
Welcome to the @AEW commentary team tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 18, 2024
Carlos Cabrera is All Elite!
