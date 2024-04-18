Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our liver coverage partner, as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/17/2024)

No cold open video intro, no theme. Just a live shot inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum where Excalibur quickly welcomes us to the show.

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley Kicks Off The Show

We then immediately hear the familiar sounds of "Wild Thing." From there, "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts officially welcomes the brand new IWGP Heavyweight Champion, "JEEEEE-ONNNNNNN MOXLEY!"

Mox talks about the significance of the Indianapolis area to the early part of his career. He brings up those who said he could not do something. He talks about proving them wrong and climbing mountains. He points out the IWGP title on his shoulder and fans chant "You deserve it!"

He says he has been on a mission to capture that title for the past five years. He talks about the depths he went to ensure he captured that title. He says what he did is what AEW is all about. He then brings up The Don Callis Family and everyone boos.

Jon calls Don Callis a creep that is feeding lies to a bunch of talented people. He mentions them putting a hit out and trying to injure his friend and teammate Bryan Danielson. He says if you're gonna put a target on Bryan's back, you might as well put one on mine. He asks if they want to get violent. "You're welcome to come find me, I'll be here all night. And I suspect maybe, I'm not your type."

He threatens running up on them with a tire iron or running over them with a car, but says they wouldn't learn anything. He says he's gonna pick the biggest, baddest and meanest one of them. He challenges Powerhouse Hobbs to a match on one week from tonight in the main event of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville. In that much, Hobbs will find out just how out of his depth he is when he steps into the ring with the IWGP World Champion.

He says he's not gonna make it quick and easy. He's gonna drag Hobbs to the deepest waters he's ever been in. When he sinks to the bottom of the ocean, he'll know the difference between he and him. Mox says there are a lot of great wrestlers in this world but there is only one, and there is only ever gonna be one Jon Moxley. On that mic drop moment, he walks off.

Mercedes Mone Sends A Message To Julia Hart & Willow Nightingale

Mercedes Mone is backstage talking directly into the camera. She says someone attacked her on the dark because they're too afraid to fight her in the light. She assumes it to be Julia Hart, or someone who wants her to think it is her in Willow Nightingale. She says regardless, she'll be watching the mixed tag match with them tonight. She assures them there is a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone.

Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart

On that note, we return inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum where the theme for Adam Copeland hits. Out comes "The Rated-R Superstar" to fireworks and pyro. He heads to the ring for our first match of the evening, which is the very match Mercedes Mone was just referencing. He settles inside the squared circle and the crowd in Indianapolis goes wild.

Willow Nightingale's theme hits after that and she gets a good pop as well, but doesn't come out. Instead, we see her backstage on the floor being checked on by doctors. Stokely Hathaway is talking to her to see if she is okay. She says she can still compete but is struggling to get up. We see Copeland watching on from inside the building as the lights go out. When they come back on, Brody King attacks Copeland from behind.

Julia Hart is standing on the entrance ramp and begins heading down to the ringside, where King is beating the hell out of Copeland. He runs him into the barricade. After some more punishment, we see King hit a wrecking ball splash onto Copeland on the barricade. The bell has yet to even sound to make this one official. King heads in the ring and gloats as fans boo. The referee checks on Copeland as he crawls on the floor trying to get up.

Copeland eventually drags himself into the ring and upon standing up, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. King immediately picks up where he left off, brutalizing Copeland, as Excalibur talks us into a quick mid-match commercial break. When we return, Copeland fights back into competitive form and takes over. Willow makes it to the ring and tags in.

She hits a few spots on King but walks into a KO shot with a chain-wrapped fist from Hart. Hart gets the win. After the match, Mercedes Mone runs out and makes the save and then has a stare down with Willow.

Winners: Brody King & Julia Hart

Renee Paquette Sits Down With AEW Champion Samoa Joe

Backstage, Renee Paquette sits down with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe for an interview about his title defense against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty 2024 this coming weekend. He talks about Swerve simply being someone who gets up after he knocks him down. He assures us he'll knock him down yet again at AEW Dynasty. We head to another commercial break.

The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, PAC & Daniel Garcia

When we return from the break, we see a video package for FTR that cuts off a few seconds after it starts. We see a live shot of The Young Bucks with headsets on with Kazuchika Okada behind them. They talk about tonight being a stacked show and says that they'll put the FTR segment on social because it's been bumped. They walk off and we see Tony Khan sitting next to them with a headset on.

Back inside the arena, the theme for The Young Bucks hits and out comes the The Elite trio of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, as well as AEW Continental Champion "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada. They settle into the ring and their music dies down. The theme for Daniel Garcia plays and out he comes. He stops and Penta El Zero Miedo's entrance tune plays. Finally, PAC's music plays and out comes "The Bastard."

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Early on, we see PAC and Penta double-teaming Jackson to get the early offensive jump on The Elite trio. After Okada tags in and helps shift the offense in his team's favor, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see some funny spots, including Jackson doing his own commentary in the ring while fighting. The Elite end up getting the win and attacking Garcia with a ladder afterwards.

Winners: The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada

Chris Jericho Crosses The Line With Taz & HOOK

We head to a break after the post-match antics after the Trios bout. When we return, we see Chris Jericho make his way down to the ring. In the ring is Taz. The HOOK bat symbol flashes on the ceiling and the sounds of Action Bronson fill the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The FTW Champion emerges and heads to the ring eating a bag of Doritos. He leans in the corner of the ring as Taz and Jericho talk. Jericho asks HOOK to put aside their hard feelings and allow Jericho to take him to the top, like he did with guys like MJF, Orange Cassidy and I kid you not, Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay. Sammy Guevara somehow didn't make the list. Whoops!

Jericho keeps crossing the line with certain comments, prompting Taz to jump in and warn him that he's angering HOOK. Jericho keeps telling Taz to butt out and eventually shoves him. This leads to HOOK snatching Jericho up by his collar, backing him into the corner and demanding that he get out of his ring. He does.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

After a quick sit-down interview between Renee Paquette and Swerve Strickland, we head back for our next match. Swerve spoke about Samoa Joe calling him a choke artist and vows to confront him in the ring tonight.

Mariah May and "Timeless" Toni Storm make their way out to the ring. May settles inside as Storm settles at ringside. Deonna Purrazzo makes her way out. "The Virtuosa" settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Purrazzo takes the early offensive lead.

Purrazzo knocks May out to the floor at ringside, where Storm helps her up. Purrazzo and May duke it out in the ring some more and May sends Purrazzo crashing out to the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Purrazzo get the win. Afterwards, Storm and May attack her until Thunder Rosa runs out for the save. She smears lipstick all over Storm's face.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Taylor

We see a backstage interview segment with the Bang Bang Gang and then another one from The Acclaimed. A tag match is made for Collision and a "Winner Take All" Trios bout between both teams is announced for Sunday's AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view.

Back inside the arena, Orange Cassidy's theme hits. Out comes "The Freshly Squeezed" one for our next match of the evening. He settles inside the ring. The theme for Shane Taylor hits and out comes Shane Taylor Promotions members Lee Moriarty and Anthony Ogogo, along with Taylor himself.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our advertised Cassidy-Taylor singles bout. After some initial back-and-forth offense, Cassidy does the hands-in-the-pocket routine and takes control of the offense. We head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Ogogo trip up Cassidy at ringside to allow Taylor to take over. Moments later, Cassidy hits Stundog Millionaire and some of his other spots and then gets the win. STP attacks Cassidy afterwards. Chuck Taylor runs out to try and make the save, but Trent blasts him with a chair to allow STP's assault to continue.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

It's main event (match) time!

A vignette airs to promote the Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O'Reilly match for this Sunday's AEW Dynasty. Back inside the arena, the theme for Will Ospreay hits and out comes "The Aerial Assassin" for our next match of the evening. As he settles in the ring for our final match of the evening, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

The theme for his opponent hits and out to battle The Don Callis Family member is a member of The Blackpool Combat Club, Claudio Castagnoli. He settles in the ring for this first-time-ever match and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We see Claudio showing off power spots early on. Ospreay takes over with some high spots to the floor.

Back in the ring, Castagnoli settles back in the ring, beating Ospreay down and slowing him down with a ground attack. Don Callis is on special guest commentary for this one, babbling with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz as the action continues as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see these two proceed to have an incredible match of the year-level contest, otherwise known as a regular-ass Will Ospreay bout these days. In the end, Castagnoli goes for the giant swing and starts it, but Ospreay muscles up while being swung and uses the momentum to transition into a tornado DDT. Insanity.

He hits a few other trademark finishing spots for the win, and then is immediately attacked by the entire Don Callis Family, who hits the ring. Jon Moxley ends up running out to make the save. Ospreay gets into a shouting match with the Don Callis Family and heads off to the back without them.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland Calls Out AEW Champion Samoa Joe

It's main event (segment) time!

But first, 10,000 match announcements from Excalibur. Set for AEW Collision is Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher taking on Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli in a Bunkhouse Brawl, the Elite trio of The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada will take on FTR and PAC in Trios action, The Gunns will collide with The Acclaimed in tag-team action and on the special 4/20 episode of the show, Rob Van Dam will appear.

Added to this Sunday's AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view in St. Louis is Chris Jericho vs. HOOK for the FTW Championship and a Trios bout pitting The Bang Bang Gang of Jay White & The Gunns against the popular three-man team of The Acclaimed & "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn in a "Winner Take All" title tilt.

Now the theme for Swerve Strickland hits and out comes the challenger for the AEW World Championship accompanied by Prince Nana doing his goofy-ass(ed) dance. He settles in the ring and gets on the mic. He calls Joe a little bitch and says he saw the fear in him last week. He calls him out. Joe comes out and Strickland taunts him as security tries to stop him from coming to the ring.

Swerve leaps out and hits an insane Swerve Stomp onto the pile of security guards heads while they are standing. Jeez. Joe and him brawl. Joe heads into the ring to scare Nana, but is nailed from behind by Swerve. Swerve heads to the top-rope but Joe cuts him off. He says something threatening to him and then connects with his Muscle Buster finisher. Joe stands over Swerve with his title held high. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!