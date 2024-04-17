WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sheamus Thought He Was Going To Have To Retire From WWE Two Months Ago

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2024

Two months before making his WWE in-ring comeback, Sheamus believed he was facing retirement.

After a victorious return to the WWE during this week's Monday Night Raw, where he overcame Ivar of The Viking Raiders, Sheamus took to social media to share his journey back to wrestling. "The road back to the ring is slow, rough, and unimaginably painful," he stated in an Instagram post that included several photos and videos. "2 months ago I thought I was hanging up my boots for good." He added that thanks to numerous doctors, trainers, and physiotherapists, he was able to return to the ring to do what he loves—fight, punctuating his sentiment with the hashtag #thisiswhatwedo.


