AEW Star Advocates for Legalization of Marijuana in the UK

AEW star Will Ospreay has urged UK lawmakers to legalize marijuana. In the US, 38 states and Canada have legalized it, while the UK classifies it as a Class-B drug, available only through specific prescription. Ospreay shared his thoughts on the "Hey!(EW)" show, advocating for legalization as a benefit to the public and healthcare workers.

"I think just legalizing marijuana would be the best thing to do," Ospreay said. "Then you just tax that because people will pay for it. Tax it, then give [the tax money] to the NHS nurses because they're being sorely fked, and I feel so bad because I love the NHS, the health system. It saved me and it saved my dad. It's an incredible place and I feel like they're just being fked constantly. So I feel like if you just legalize marijuana like you guys done over here in Canada, in America, and then just tax it."

Ospreay is not alone in his stance, as other wrestling figures like Bret Hart and Rob Van Dam have also supported the use of marijuana. WWE has even eased its stance on marijuana in its Wellness Policy, no longer testing or punishing its talent for its use.