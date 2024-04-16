WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
D-Von Dudley Suggests Tony Khan Requires Assistance to Effectively Manage AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2024

D-Von Dudley, a former WWE superstar, recently critiqued Tony Khan's leadership at AEW on the "Gabby AF" podcast. He argued that merely having substantial financial backing doesn't guarantee success, referencing the struggles of WCW and TNA under Dixie Carter's leadership. Dudley warned that AEW might face similar challenges without strategic changes, noting, "If they don't it's not gonna last," emphasizing the need for more critical voices in the company: "He has a lot of 'yes' people and not enough people to tell him 'no, don't do this.'"

Dudley also commented on the negative impact of airing the All In 2023 backstage fight involving CM Punk, criticizing AEW for choosing to broadcast internal conflicts for "cheap ratings." He drew parallels between AEW and the downfall of WCW, stressing the importance of strong management to avoid a similar collapse.

