Philadelphia Seeks to Host Another WrestleMania After Record-Breaking Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2024

Philadelphia tourism officials plan to lobby for WrestleMania's return after the successful WrestleMania 40 event at Lincoln Financial Field, which was broadcast on Peacock.

Larry Needle, Executive Director of PHL Sports Division, expressed the city's keen interest to host the event again, despite competition from other cities.

WrestleMania 40 broke attendance and revenue records, significantly boosting Philadelphia's economy. Minneapolis is rumored to be the next host for WrestleMania 41, but WWE has not confirmed the location.

Minneapolis, Minnesota is reportedly the leading candidate to host WrestleMania 41, although WWE has yet to reveal the official location for next year's event.

Source: bizjournals.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia

