Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT, Opening Match Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2024

WWE is set to continue building on the aftermath of Stand & Deliver, which took place during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Tonight's lineup includes matches such as Ridge Holland versus Joaquin Wilde, Lola Vice against Sol Ruca, and Dijak opening against Noam Dar.

Also featured are Thea Hail versus Tatum Paxley, and AOP taking on Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. Additionally, Tony D’Angelo will make his return following his loss to NXT Champion Ija Dragunov.

The highlight of the evening will be Carmelo Hayes facing Trick Williams in a steel cage match, a highly anticipated rematch from Stand & Deliver.

