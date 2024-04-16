Tony Schiavone Comments on Reaction to CM Punk and Jack Perry Altercation Footage

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the April 10th, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks, comprising Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, showcased backstage footage of CM Punk's altercation with Jack Perry from AEW All In 2023. The video, lacking audio, captured Punk confronting Perry, leading to a brief verbal exchange followed by a physical attack, which was swiftly interrupted.

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone later discussed his visible reaction to the footage during his podcast.

“My facial reaction to what happened was…trying to put more heat on The Bucks for being a*******. I did not have any reaction to the footage we’d seen because I don’t give a damn. So what? So f***** what. So I was not upset at the promotion, I was not upset at Tony Khan, I was not pissed off about what we had shown, I was trying to be fully in the moment of the angle, which is The Bucks b******* about FTR, not wanting to shake their hands and getting f****** around…I’m sincere when I say I don’t care. It has no impact on my life.”

“Some people are saying oh, the footage you were showing is like the finger poke of doom moment for AEW. Well you know what, that’s what you want it to be because you want to see us fail. And there is no way because I was in both companies, there is absolutely no way that you can compare us to WCW, you can’t. You may want to, you may think you’re right, you’re wrong. You cannot compare us to WCW, I was there for both, you were not.”