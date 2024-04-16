WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top TNA Stars Set To Sign with AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2024

AEW is set to acquire a high-profile set of free agents as Tony Khan continues to expand his roster.

The Motor City Machine Guns, consisting of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, are heading to AEW following the expiration of their TNA contracts in March.

Since forming their tag team in 2007, they have been successful in every promotion they've competed in, including ROH and NJPW. During their time in TNA, both wrestlers won the World and X-Division Titles. They are three-time Tag Team Champions.

The duo concluded their tenure at TNA with the TV tapings on March 23rd. Despite TNA's interest in retaining them, they will be leaving.

Cassidy Haynes from BodySlam.net, who has a track record of accurate reporting, shared this development. According to sources, the terms of the deal are still being finalized, but "the decision has been made, and a deal will be worked out."

Source: bodyslam.net
