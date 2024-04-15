WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Big Matches Set Up For Next Week On Monday Night Raw

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 15, 2024

Big Matches Set Up For Next Week On Monday Night Raw

A new WWE Women's World Champion will be crowned on next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Also scheduled for the show next week is Awesome Truth vs. DIY for the new WWE World Tag-Team Championships, Ricochet & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

Though the exact way how a new Women's World Champion was not announced, Liv Morgan and Nia Jax had words claiming that they will be in the mix for the championship.

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #womensworldchampionship #worldtagteamtitles

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87184/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π