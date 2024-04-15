Big Matches Set Up For Next Week On Monday Night Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new WWE Women's World Champion will be crowned on next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Also scheduled for the show next week is Awesome Truth vs. DIY for the new WWE World Tag-Team Championships, Ricochet & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

Though the exact way how a new Women's World Champion was not announced, Liv Morgan and Nia Jax had words claiming that they will be in the mix for the championship.