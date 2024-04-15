Matt Cardona Expresses Gratitude to Fans on Anniversary of His WWE Departure

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Matt Cardona's 14-year stint with WWE ended in 2020, but he didn't let this setback slow him down. Since his departure, he has made a significant impact on the independent wrestling circuit.

On the anniversary of his release, Cardona reflected on his experiences in a post on Twitter/X, stating:

“On April 15, 2020, I was released by WWE. 14 years of highs and lows over in an instant. Zack Ryder needed to die for Matt Cardona to live. But these past four years were never about proving people wrong. They were able proving myself and my fans right. That’s exactly what I did. I became the Deathmatch King. I became the Indy God. I became the world champion. I’m not just a free agent. I’m The Agent. I can show up against anyone at any time. Because I’m Matt Cardona, and I’m Alwayz Ready.”