Thunder Rosa Reveals Potential Need for Future Back Surgery

Thunder Rosa, despite aiming to reclaim the AEW Women’s World Championship that she never officially lost in competition, indicated that her break from wrestling might extend further.

In a recent interview on The KiddChris Show, Rosa shared insights into her prolonged absence from AEW due to an injury, noting that she avoided surgery during this period. "I didn’t," she stated regarding undergoing surgery. "I think the possibility of surgery will be probably in the future. There were two things happening at the same time. I had tears on my lower back and I had herniations."

Rosa elaborated on the complexities of her recovery process. "Before you can do anything, you have to wait for the tears to not be tears. After, that’s when you can do the exercises. It took me about seven to eight months to exercise properly. There are a lot of things I had to change with training and in my life. I was a runner, I can no longer run. You have to pick and choose what you can do. I want to still be at 100% in the ring, so I had to change everything."