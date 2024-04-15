Latest Update On MJF’s AEW Status

Mike Johnson from PWInsider recently provided an update on Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), the former AEW World Champion. F
riedman is currently on a break from AEW to recover from multiple injuries. Although he's not currently listed on the AEW official roster, it's believed that he remains under contract with the promotion. Despite missing the AEW Dynamite: Big Business event in Boston, Massachusetts,
Friedman was in Boston the next day for a meeting with AEW officials. He has not appeared backstage at any AEW events since being written out of storylines.
At this time, there's no confirmed date for when MJF will return to AEW.
