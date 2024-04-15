WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Update On MJF’s AEW Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2024

Mike Johnson from PWInsider recently provided an update on Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), the former AEW World Champion. F

riedman is currently on a break from AEW to recover from multiple injuries. Although he's not currently listed on the AEW official roster, it's believed that he remains under contract with the promotion. Despite missing the AEW Dynamite: Big Business event in Boston, Massachusetts,

Friedman was in Boston the next day for a meeting with AEW officials. He has not appeared backstage at any AEW events since being written out of storylines.

At this time, there's no confirmed date for when MJF will return to AEW.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #mjf

