Is WWE Poaching One of NJPW's Biggest Stars?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 14, 2024

Fightful Select reports that several prominent NJPW stars, including Hikuleo, might be transitioning to WWE following Tama Tonga's recent SmackDown debut where he attacked Jimmy Uso and joined the Bloodline faction. In 2023, Hikuleo engaged in preliminary discussions with WWE, though he was far from signing any agreement at that time, given his ongoing contract with NJPW set to expire in June this year.

It remains unclear if Hikuleo has engaged in any recent negotiations with NJPW for a new contract, though he did have earlier conversations with WWE about a potential move.

The process of signing new deals was largely stalled due to a hiring freeze instigated as Vince McMahon reassumed control within the company.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #tama tonga #hikuleo

