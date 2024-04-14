AEW Reveals Schedule Updates for Upcoming Dynamite and Collision Events

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling has updated their 2024 TV schedule with new dates and venues.

The company disclosed on Saturday that new AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision events are scheduled for June.

The schedule includes an AEW Dynamite event on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Loveland, Colorado. Additional shows will take place in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 20, 2024, for an AEW Collision event, and in Buffalo, New York on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, for another AEW Dynamite.

Tickets for these events will be available starting Thursday, April 18, 2024, at AEWTIX.com.