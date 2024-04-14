WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FTR and Young Bucks Set for Tag Title Ladder Match at AEW Dynasty; Plus More!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 14, 2024

Next week's AEW Dynamite lineup has been confirmed, featuring Chris Jericho arranging a meeting between HOOK and Taz, and marking the return of Jon Moxley as IWGP Champion.

The card also includes Will Ospreay taking on Claudio Castagnoli, and a tag team match with Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale facing Brody King & Julia Hart.

Additionally, an exciting update from AEW Collision revealed that The Young Bucks will face FTR in a ladder match for the vacant AEW World Tag-Team Championships at AEW Dynasty 2024.

Deonna Purrazzo issued a challenge to Mariah May for next week's match, threatening to break her arm as a warning to AEW Women’s Champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm.


Tags: #aew #dynasty

