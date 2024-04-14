FTR and Young Bucks Set for Tag Title Ladder Match at AEW Dynasty; Plus More!

Next week's AEW Dynamite lineup has been confirmed, featuring Chris Jericho arranging a meeting between HOOK and Taz, and marking the return of Jon Moxley as IWGP Champion.
The card also includes Will Ospreay taking on Claudio Castagnoli, and a tag team match with Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale facing Brody King & Julia Hart.
Additionally, an exciting update from AEW Collision revealed that The Young Bucks will face FTR in a ladder match for the vacant AEW World Tag-Team Championships at AEW Dynasty 2024.
Deonna Purrazzo issued a challenge to Mariah May for next week's match, threatening to break her arm as a warning to AEW Women’s Champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm.
BREAKING: Matthew & Nicholas Jackson will face FTR for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles in a LADDER MATCH next Sunday at #AEWDynasty!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@youngbucks | @CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/Wu8yzv0Zfm
Deonna Purrazzo makes a challenge to get the attention of #AEW Women’s World Champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DeonnaPurrazzo | #TimelessToniStorm | @MariahMayX pic.twitter.com/338dMrpMPg
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com