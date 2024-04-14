FTR and Young Bucks Set for Tag Title Ladder Match at AEW Dynasty; Plus More!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Next week's AEW Dynamite lineup has been confirmed, featuring Chris Jericho arranging a meeting between HOOK and Taz, and marking the return of Jon Moxley as IWGP Champion.

The card also includes Will Ospreay taking on Claudio Castagnoli, and a tag team match with Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale facing Brody King & Julia Hart.

Additionally, an exciting update from AEW Collision revealed that The Young Bucks will face FTR in a ladder match for the vacant AEW World Tag-Team Championships at AEW Dynasty 2024.

Deonna Purrazzo issued a challenge to Mariah May for next week's match, threatening to break her arm as a warning to AEW Women’s Champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm.