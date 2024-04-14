Will Ospreay's Planned Remark About CM Punk Rejected by AEW for Dynamite Segment

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the April 10, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay made a notable remark about Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which was reportedly his own idea. Ospreay confirmed he would take full responsibility for the comment when discussing it with AEW President Tony Khan.

Additionally, Ospreay planned a comeback line aimed at CM Punk, stemming from a previous interaction. After Ospreay had tattooed the attendance number of AEW All In on himself in 2023, CM Punk humorously questioned The Miz on ESPN’s Wrestlemania 40 recap, asking if he would get a tattoo of the Wrestlemania attendance number.

According to Fightful Select, Ospreay's comments on Dynamite were all his own initiative.

“We’re told he ran the promo by several people backstage, and that at one point a shot at CM Punk was considered after Punk’s tattoo line last week. However, considering the nature of AEW Dynamite, many felt that was overkill and they decided against that.”

Dave Meltzer added during Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Okay, so here’s the basic deal. On Wednesday night, when I saw it because I didn’t know it was coming. Although I knew a lot of background of it right after it happened, I did not know it was coming. It was, ‘Oh, God, Tony.’ Again, everything on that show. It’s still all credit and all blame at the end of the day does go to Tony, that’s the reality. But it was very much this was not Tony Khan going, ‘I can’t stand WWE. I just want to devote two segments to just running those assholes down.’ Right. It’s like, that didn’t happen. In fact, one of them, Will Ospreay’s lines about Punk. They told him no, don’t do it, because it would be overkill. But he was he was not happy with [Pau] Levesque, he felt that they negotiated, he negotiated with them in very good faith never said anything bad about them at all. And felt, you know, just like, yeah, he took, the higher money offer. And the offer that allowed him which was very important him to live in England, when he talked to both sides.”