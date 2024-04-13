WWE Files For A New Studio Trademark

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has secured the trademark rights for a new term. The company filed for the trademark on February 23, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office listing it under production and editing services.

WWE has recently inaugurated a new 30,000 square foot studio complex named The Studios at WWE. This innovative facility is the first in the United States to feature Crystal LED Verona technology, incorporating 158 cabinets throughout its primary wall and auxiliary carts.

An article by Sports Video Group provides a detailed overview of the complex, highlighting its diverse range of studios. The facility includes a 5,000 square foot main studio, a 1,500 square foot Cyclorama studio, and a 1,500 square foot volumetric LED studio slated to open later this spring. Additionally, there are two smaller insert stages, each measuring approximately 600 square feet, alongside a 1,000 square foot photo studio.

“Mark For: THE STUDIOS AT WWE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of media production and editing services; hosting, operating and leasing of studio production facilities, production stages, production technologies, production equipment, production control rooms, audio rooms, camera controls, playback rooms, editing suites, post-audio suites, green rooms, talent dressing rooms and office space, virtual production stages, in-camera applications, and virtual production; multimedia entertainment services in the nature of recording, production and post-production services in the fields of video, films and music.”