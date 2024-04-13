Latest News On Tama Tonga’s WWE Signing

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Tama Tonga made his WWE debut by teaming up with Solo Sikoa to confront Jimmy Uso.

Reports from Fightful Select indicate that WWE has been interested in Tonga since 2016, around the time AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Shinsuke Nakamura were signed. Initially, Tonga opted to remain with NJPW to continue collaborating with his brothers, Hikuleo and Tonga Loa.

WWE also showed interest in signing Hikuleo and Tama last year, but plans were stalled due to a hiring freeze initiated as Vince McMahon reassumed control of the company. There are currently no updates on whether Tonga has been in talks with AEW. However, sources suggest that his move to WWE was expected given the strong rapport between him and the organization.

The future involvement of Hikuleo or Tonga Loa with WWE remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu, who was present at WrestleMania 40, has signed with WWE and might soon join the roster. Discussions about a potential partnership between Fatu and Tonga, reminiscent of their fathers Tonga Kid and Haku, have occurred, though it's unclear if this plan will proceed.