AEW Rampage results from Friday, April 12, 2024, as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (4/12/2024)

The usual AEW Rampage cold open-style video intro and theme plays to get us started as always. We shoot live inside the Charleston Coliseum where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho welcome us to the show.

Orange Cassidy vs. Alex Reynolds

Already in the ring are the two men involved in our first match of the evening, Orange Cassidy and Alex Reynolds. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see the "Freshly Squeezed" one start off strong, but Reynolds takes over. The action spills out to the floor where Cassidy fights back into competitive form.

Back in the ring, Cassidy runs into a back-elbow from Reynolds that helps Reynolds take back over on offense. The commentators talk about Trent turning on Orange Cassidy last week as Cassidy continues to get beat down by Reynolds. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as our opening contest continues.

When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action, with John Silver interfering on Reynolds' behalf every time Cassidy takes control of the offensive lead. Silver goes to get involved one time too many, as Cassidy hits him with a Stundog Millionaire on the floor. He avoids a dive from Reynolds and hits him with an Orange Punch on the floor.

Cassidy goes to roll back into the ring but stops. He blasts Silver with an Orange Punch on the floor and then he heads into the ring, where he drills Reynolds with another Orange Punch for the pin fall victory.

After the match, Renee Paquette gets into the ring to ask Cassidy about what happened last week with Trent attacking him. Before he can respond, Trent walks out and fans boo. Before Trent can do anything, Chuck Taylor pops in the ring behind Cassidy. He doesn't attack him, however, he walks past him and stares at Trent, who asks if he's still his best friend. Chuck walks off and Trent heads to the back.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

TBS Women's Championship

Julia Hart (C) vs. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch

Backstage, we see Anna Jay being asked about her post-match attack of Mariah May. She goes on a rant about Mariah May kissing girls and Toni Storm toasting champagne and says no one is taking wrestling serious. In comes someone from STARDOM who joins Anna in dissing the two before they issue a challenge. We head to another commercial.

When we return, the reigning and defending TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart of The House of Black makes her way out to the ring. The theme for her opponent hits and out comes "Legit" Leyla Hirsch. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this championship contest.

Excalibur brings up this is a House Rules match and that Hirsch picked Brody King being banned from ringside as her stipulation. We see Hart start off strong, but Hirsch takes over. Hirsch uses some mat-based grappling but it isn't long before Hart lures her into the ropes where she catches her with a big shot. She ties her up with her legs in the ropes and soon after finishes her off for a quick win.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Julia Hart

Zak Knight vs. Angelo Parker

Backstage, Don Callis talks about the showdown between The Don Callis Family duo of Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher and the Blackpool Combat Club duo of Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli for tomorrow night's AEW Collision. He says he doesn't care about wins or losses, he just wants them to beat down Danielson in the dirt.

Inside the arena, the theme for "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. He settles in the ring and awaits the arrival of his grudge match opponent. Zak Knight, the brother of Saraya comes out with she and Harley Cameron. Parker tries to meet him on the ramp to fight early, but Saraya and Harley get in between them.

Zak Knight pushes past the two and slams Parker into the ring post. He slams him into the ringside barricade and then proceeds to bounce Parker's head off the commentary desk. He beats him down with vicious forearm shots and then begins biting his head as Excalibur points out the match has not yet technically begun. Parker is shown busted open and bleeding as Knight heads into the ring.

Parker insists he still wants to fight as security and officials check on him at ringside. He rolls into the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Knight goes right back to work on Parker. We head into a mid-match commercial break on that note. When we return, we see more of a beat down until Knight finishes him off for the win.

Winner: Zak Knight

Jay White vs. Matt Sydal

It's main event time!

But first, Alex Marvez is backstage with Kyle O'Reilly and Rocky Romero. O'Reilly tells Romero he always brings the best out of him. He says it would be an honor to share the ring with him. Romero agrees and mentions his AEW International Championship Eliminator bout against Roderick Strong. They agree to fight if and when Romero wins the title.

In comes Strong yelling "KYLE!" O'Reilly says it seems he's got eyes on his title. Strong says he respects that but it can't be the International title and it can't involve him. He walks off as we head to another commercial break. When we return, Jay White makes his way out for our main event of the evening.

Out next is his opponent for our final match of the evening, Matt Sydal. As the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running, we learn that Sydal will team up with Dante Martin and Action Andretti for a Trios bout against The House of Black three-man team of Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews for tomorrow night's AEW Collision.

White hits a big spot to Sydal on the floor after dominating the first few minutes of the action in the ring. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues.

When we return from the break, Sydal fights back into competitive form and starts to take over. He hits some high spots, with The Gunns getting close to interfering at ringside. Ultimately, however White hits his Bladerunner finisher for the win. The Gunns celebrate with White in the ring as Excalibur plugs tomorrow night's double-header of Collision and Battle of the Belts X. We go off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Jay White