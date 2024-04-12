Brian Cage Confirms Signing New Contract With AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Brian Cage has officially signed a new, extended contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In a recent discussion on Unleashed, the Mogul Embassy wrestler disclosed that although he had conversations with WWE in 2023, the financial offer from AEW was too appealing to decline, particularly with a new child expected soon. He praised AEW President Tony Khan for his leadership and also expressed appreciation for the positive changes Triple H is implementing in WWE.

"Actually, I was going back and forth, my contract was coming up last year with AEW, and I was going back and forth with WWE and AEW with my agent, trying to see where we should fit, and there’s pros and cons to both. A big reason, there are a lot of reasons, but a big reason to stay with AEW was the fact that there was a lot more certainty, so to speak. It’s not necessarily a guaranteed contract, but for lack of a better term, the contract was essentially guaranteed, compared to WWE’s, which is, I mean, I could be signed there today, gone tomorrow, you know what I mean. So I thought about it, and I got a lengthy term with AEW. So I’m like all right, you know what, we just had another kid, and I have two other kids. I was just thinking, not just professionally but personally, for the security, for the length of the contract, and comfortability as well, we’re already there, you’re used to it. I was like, yeah, if it’s not broke, maybe don’t fix it, and I was like, yeah, maybe it’s best just to stay here and stay put and make the best out of it. Going back to Tony being such a fan and such a good person, everything else, it plays a big role into that and the way he takes care of his talent and treats the talent and thinks about his talent as actual human beings, whereas, not trying to throw negative crap on WWE, and obviously Paul/Triple H is making a lot of charges, but for the longest time, it’s kind of looked like you’re almost just cattle in WWE, and once they don’t need you, they’re like, ‘All right, see you later, get the hell out of here, we don’t need you.’ They don’t really care as much, whereas AEW definitely seems like they’re a more tight group and a family, and if something was to happen, like we’ve had a couple people pass while under contract, and Tony’s still paid off their contract to their family and has taken care of them and stuff, which is pretty unheard of. So there’s just a couple examples of how he really cares about people on his roster."