WWE Legend Slams AEW for Airing Controversial All In Security Video

On the April 10, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks, Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson, showed a backstage video from AEW All In 2023 featuring an altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry. The video, lacking sound, captured Punk confronting Perry and the two exchanging words for a brief period before Punk initiated an attack. The situation was swiftly deescalated.

Following the broadcast of the footage, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, shared his opinions.

“Before I put my weary head down on my pillow, I will pray to God for AEW, and I will say, God, I hope they popped a rating tonight. I hope something positive came out of this footage, or came out of tonight. Because when tomorrow comes, if that rating is not good, if they’re not back up to at least 800,000, it’s gonna be dogpile on the rabbit. And the rabbit is gonna deserve the dogpile.”

“This is not on the talent. This is not on the locker room. And most of the time, it never ever is across the board. It’s on creative. It’s on the booker. It’s on the matchmaker. This company needs help. At this point, I hope even you diehards realize that. There are lots of people who wanna help. I’ve gone on record to say I would help for free. And if you think that’s me politicking for a job when I just performed in front of 72,000 people as a special guest referee, you’re out of your f**king mind.”