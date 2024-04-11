WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Lineup For AEW Dynasty

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2024

Updated Lineup For AEW Dynasty

The lineup for this month's Dynasty PPV from AEW has been updated after the recent Dynamite episode. The event is scheduled for April 21st and will be broadcast live on PPV, Bleacher Report, YouTube, and TrillerTV. Here's the latest lineup:

-  AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland

-  AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa

-  AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

-  AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs. FTR

-  AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC

- Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

- Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black

Tags: #aew #dynasty

