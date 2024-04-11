WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2024

AEW recorded matches following this week's Collision episode for Rampage, with the outcomes now available. According to PWInsider, the results are as follows:

- Orange Cassidy won against Alex Reynolds.

- In the TBS Championship Match, Julia Hart was victorious over Leyla Hirsch.

- Angelo Parker lost against Zak Knight.

- Jay White came out on top against Matt Sydal.

People within AEW Report High Levels of Frustration Over Tony Khan’s Choice to Broadcast CM Punk and Jack Perry Altercation Video

On the April 10, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, shared backstage video of CM Punk's backstage [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 11, 2024 07:47AM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

