SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW recorded matches following this week's Collision episode for Rampage, with the outcomes now available. According to PWInsider, the results are as follows:

- Orange Cassidy won against Alex Reynolds.

- In the TBS Championship Match, Julia Hart was victorious over Leyla Hirsch.

- Angelo Parker lost against Zak Knight.

- Jay White came out on top against Matt Sydal.