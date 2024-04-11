People within AEW Report High Levels of Frustration Over Tony Khan’s Choice to Broadcast CM Punk and Jack Perry Altercation Video

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the April 10, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, shared backstage video of CM Punk's backstage fight with Jack Perry from AEW All In 2023. The silent video captured Punk confronting Perry and exchanging heated words for a few moments before Punk assaulted Perry, with the altercation swiftly being interrupted.

Dave Meltzer talked about how AEW personnel reacted to Tony Khan's choice to broadcast the video on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“When Punk did his interview, I asked around and the basic thing was look it’s over and done with. It was a bad chapter in the history of AEW and it’s over. He can say whatever he wants, who cares? There was a couple of people going like, yeah Adam Page never got to answer back and will never answer because he never wants to be… whatever. But most people were like we’re over it, it’s not part of our lives, it’s not part of our company, forget about it.

Now here as soon as Tony did that [announced the CM Punk-Jack Perry footage would air], then I started hearing from people and it was people who were just like really frustrated, like now it’s back, the whole thing is back, and there’s things that have happened and people have been made to look bad now and they can’t answer back.”

Meltzer also mentioned that the footage showing Khan "fearing for his life" was not aired...

“The incident with Tony (Khan) was not gonna be shown, and it wasn’t shown, but now what’s happened is that people are going like ‘Tony said ‘he threatened my life’ where’s the footage?’ And it’s just like, He did say that and by showing the footage and having nothing of that, it just made… it just wasn’t well thought out. I suppose you could have shown that footage too but that doesn’t even play into the storyline at all.”



