Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/10/2024)

The regular opening video airs to get this week's show started and then we shoot live inside the arena where fireworks and pyro explode as Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Swerve Strickland Attacks Samoa Joe

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts is shown in the ring and he begins the introductions for our opening contest, which is an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout. Samoa Joe's theme hits and out comes the AEW World Champion for the first match of the evening.

As he makes his way out, he is attacked from behind by Swerve Strickland, Joe's scheduled opponent for AEW Dynasty. Joe fights back but Swerve ends up spearing him through a table leaning against the guard rail. Joe is out as officials make sure Swerve heads to the back.

Orange Cassidy To Address Trent's Actions On Rampage

We see security and officials helping Joe up. As they clear up the chaos, Excalibur sends us into a video package looking back at Trent's recent heel turn. Back live, Renee Paquette is outside the locker room of Orange Cassidy. She says Friday at Rampage, Cassidy wil have a match and he will address the heartless actions of Trent.

TNT Championship

Adam Copeland (C) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Back inside the arena, the theme for Penta El Zero Miedo hits and out he comes with Alex Abrahantes for our real opening contest. He makes his way to the ring for the scheduled TNT Championship contest against reigning-champion Adam Copeland.

After Penta settles into the ring to a big pop, his music dies down and the theme for his opponent hits. Out comes "The Rated-R Superstar" to a huge pop from the Charleston crowd. As he settles in the ring, the commentators promote his Trios match scheduled for the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two jaw at each other and then Penta shoves Adam. Adam shoves him back. Penta pie-faces him. Copeland goes after him but Penta ducks, hits the ropes and blasts him with a spear. He goes for the cover but Copeland kicks out. Penta hits a double stomp off the top-rope.

Copeland rolls out to the floor to re-group. Excalibur runs down what is scheduled for tonight's show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. Penta blasts Copeland with a big chop that sends "The Rated-R Superstar" back out to the floor to re-group again as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Copeland fight back into competitive form, but ultimately Penta takes over again as we head into a second mid-match commercial break. Upon returning, we see Copeland hit a wild power slam on the hard part of the ring apron. A count down clock appears on the screen counting down to The Young Bucks' exclusive ALL IN footage.

Back in the ring, Penta takes over again but ends up spring-boarding into a spear from Copeland for the win. After the match, the lights go out and when they come back on, Julia Hart is standing in the ring. Brody King attacks Copeland from behind. Willow Nightingale comes out and attacks Hart. Hart sprays mist but runs off. Copeland knocks King out to the floor.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Adam Copeland

Backstage With LionHOOK & Katsuyori Shibata

Backstage, we see Renee Paquette with Chris Jericho, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata. Jericho talks in cocky fashion about how if they listen to him, they'll breathe the rarified air that is Chris Jericho.

Jericho walks off and Shibata plays some translation audio on his phone to react. "What's his deal?" He also tells Paquette through the phone app that he likes her necklace. After that, The Young Bucks' exclusive ALL IN footage is promoted as coming up next. We head to another break.

The Young Bucks' Exclusive ALL IN Footage, FTR Respond

When we return, we see Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston talking backstage when up comes Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale. Copeland wants to make sure Briscoe and Kingston are still good to join him for Trios action at AEW Dynasty. They assure him they are. Copeland and Willow challenge Julia Hart and Brody King for next week.

Excalibur sends us to The Young Bucks, who are seated in front of a monitor. They talk about their upcoming match at AEW Dynasty 2024 and then mention their bout at ALL IN. This leads to them talking about the issue with Jack Perry "the scapegoat" at ALL IN. Then they bring up "the other individual, who happens to be best friends with FTR."

They ask if FTR are the masterminds behind this whole thing. They decide it's unprofessional to make assumptions on public platforms and take that back, a clear dig at CM Punk. They bring up respected journalists needing answers to what happened. They show the footage, for real, and it's very much nothing.

With no audio, we see CM Punk storm up to Jack Perry after Perry's match, in his ring gear, with Samoa Joe nearby waiting for their match, which was on next. Punk shoves Perry and snatches up a front choke as Joe ran up and held onto Perry from behind. It was very quickly broken up. Punk pushed past the security holding him and walked off after initially going off-camera to yell at someone, presumably Tony Khan.

They say the worst part was after this, with FTR trying to shake their hands. We head back inside the arena, where FTR comes to the ring. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, upset, ask why we're showing stupid crap like what we just saw. They say it's because The Young Bucks can't let go of the fact they lost at ALL IN. They bring up AEW Dynasty and call the Bucks petty little bitches.

Dax says "That's our bosses, huh? Who we work for." He mentions how the Bucks constantly remind everyone there wouldn't be AEW without them. He says he doesn't even disagree with that, because if it weren't for them, hell, he might still be shaving Wheeler's back, referencing the goofy crap they were made to do in WWE as The Revival. He says they do what they do for the fan who buys one ticket to get lost in their drama. "Top guys, out!"

Will Ospreay Addresses Bryan Danielson Showdown At AEW Dynasty 2024

The video package for the upcoming match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay airs. The match will take place on Sunday, April 21 at Dynasty. Renee then interviews Ospreay. Ospreay says he is making ten-hour flights every week and still delivering some of the best professional wrestling matches anyone has seen, and then says no one is in position to tell him what the grind is all about.

Ospreay says you do not throw stones at an assassin with a machine gun. Ospreay says younger and better men have tried to take shots at him and failed, but Danielson is a living legend. Ospreay says he cannot call himself the best wrestler in the world until be beats Danielson at Dynasty. Ospreay says it is his time to show everyone what he is all about, what he brings to the table, and why he is the ace in AEW.

Chris Jericho, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Back inside the arena, the theme for "Lionheart" Chris Jericho hits and out he comes. The HOOK bat symbol flashes on the ceiling as Action Bronson plays and out comes FTR Champion HOOK. Finally, with his trademark red towel, Japanese star Katsuyori Shibata makes his way out. The trio settle inside the ring for our next match of the evening.

Out next is the Shane Taylor Promotions trio of Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo and Lee Moriarty. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Chris Jericho and Lee Moriarty kick things off for their respective teams. Jericho drops Moriarty with a shot and follows with a few chops. Jericho drops Moriarty with a shoulder tackle and connects with the Lionsault for a two count.

Jericho sends Moriarty to the corner and follows with a few corner clotheslines. Jericho drops Moriarty with a hurricanrana and Shibata tags in. Shibata and Moriarty exchange shots and Shibata delivers a round kick to Moriarty’s back. Taylor tags in, as does Hook, and Hook delivers body shots. Ogogo kicks Hook in the back, and then Taylor drops him with a clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

When we return from the break, Shibata gets the hot tag and helps his team fight back into competitive form. Moriarty comes back in for the STP team and shifts the offensive momentum back in his team's favor as the crowd tries rallying behind Shibata. Jericho and HOOK get in a shoving match argument on the floor.

Meanwhile, Shibata slaps a choke on Moriarty. The ref, distracted, isn't watching as Taylor hits a cheap shot. Moriarty follows up for the win. After the match, HOOK and Jericho argue some more. HOOK tells Jericho to take a hike. He does. HOOK helps Shibata up and poses with him for the fans.

Winners: Shane Taylor Promotions

Kazuchika Okada vs. Cristiano Argenta

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with a fired up Dustin Rhodes, who talks again about having nothing to lose and everything to gain going into his title eliminator bout with Samoa Joe later tonight, which we learn is still on despite Swerve Strickland's attack of Joe at the start of the show.

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for Kazuchika Okada. Out comes "The Rainmaker" for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is his opponent for tonight, Cristiano Argenta. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After all of two minutes, the bell sounds again. The Japanese legend wins with ease in a nothing-happening squash match.

After the match, Okada gets on the mic. "Hey PAC ... I accept your challenge. I'll see you at Dynasty." The crowd pops. It appears it's official. The theme for PAC hits and out comes "The Bastard" to a nice pop. He stares down the AEW International Champion and then begins walking to the ring. The Young Bucks run down and attack him from behind. They bring him in the ring and all three beat him down.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

The Bang Bang Gang Gloat Backstage

We are shown footage of the Bang Bang Gang's attack at ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 and then we shoot backstage live to Jay White and The Gunns, who gloat about it, retaining their six-man tag championships and the beating White gave Billy Gunn.

He says he felt so good about it he thinks he'll do it again on Rampage. If you ain't down with that, we've got two words for ya, "Gunns up!" I've got two words for ya, "commercial break."

"Timeless" Toni Storm's Charleston Championship Champagne Toast To Thunder Rosa

When we return from the break, we see Renee Paquette on the entrance stage. She says it's time for the "Timeless" Toni Storm Charleston Championship Champagne Toast to Thunder Rosa. Out first comes the woman who never lost the AEW Women's Championship in the ring, Thunder Rosa.

From there, the reigning AEW Women's Champion and Rosa's opponent for AEW Dynasty 2024 makes her way out. Paquette pulls the bottle of champagne out and asks if she can have some, too. The cups are poured and then Storm throws her drink in Rosa's face and attacks her. Deonna Purrazzo comes out to make the save. When Rosa comes to, she sees Purrazzo. Purrazzo just walks off.

Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

As Storm and Rosa are still being kept apart, the theme for Mariah May hits and out she comes for her scheduled match. She chums it up with Storm before making her way down to the ring. She settles inside and the theme for her opponent hits. Out comes Anna Jay.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some back-and-forth action, we see May land a big headbutt that sends Jay out to the floor to re-group. As May goes out after her, we shift gears and head into another mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see some more action with May and Jay each having their moments. In the end, May wins via pin fall out of nowhere. There seemed to be some confusion with the finish. Afterwards, Anna, upset over losing, slaps the Queenslayer choke on May. STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa runs out to make the save and then shares a big kiss with May.

Winner: Mariah May

Tony Schiavone Sits Down With Mercedes Mone

We shoot back to Tony Schiavone's recent sit-down interview with Mercedes Mone. The "CEO" talks about arriving to the scene in AEW and confirms her in-ring debut for AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.

She talks about how devastating her match with Willow Nightingale was before she came to AEW because it resulted in an injury and cost her the chance at becoming the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women's Champion.

As she continues to talk, the lights go out and we hear some chaos as Schiavone yells in the dark for someone to turn on the lights. When the lights finally come back on, we see Mone laid out as Schiavone yells for help as we head to another commercial break.

AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

Samoa Joe vs. Dustin Rhodes

It's main event time!

The theme for "The Natural" hits and out comes Dustin Rhodes for his "nothing to lose, everything to gain" opportunity. He settles in the ring to a good reaction from the Charleston crowd, looking all business ahead of our main event of the evening.

Samoa Joe's tune hits next and out fresh off of his attack at the hands of Swerve Strickland to start the show comes a beaten up Joe, who has Swerve's chain with him. He settles in the ring for our main event of this week's show as fans chant "Joe! Joe!" to the beat of his theme music.

After that, the final formal ring introductions get out of the way and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Rhodes gets off to a good start, but it isn't long before Joe is dominating the action. As we head to a mid-match commercial break, we see Joe beating on Dustin at ringside, as Dustin's head is busted open and bleeding after being sent into the steel ring post.

When we return from the break, we see Dustin connect with a super-fast power slam as Joe was coming off the ropes. This allows "The Natural" to get his first prolonged offensive run of the bout. He hits a Code-Red for a close near fall attempt. He hits a Cross-Rhodes for another close pin attempt as he has blood flowing from his own dome.

Joe takes back over and then grabs Swerve's chain from the corner that he brought to the ring. The ref stops him from using it, but as he is getting rid of the chain, Joe grabs the AEW World Championship and nails Dustin with it behind the ref's back for the win. After the match, Joe puts his choke on Dustin. Swerve runs out to make the save.

Swerve hits Joe with his House Call finisher. He grabs his chain and wraps it around his fist and then blasts the world champ with a knockout punch. He whips Joe with the chain, leading to Joe scrambling out of the ring. Swerve goes out after him but is held back by a ton of security.

Prince Nana hands Swerve the AEW World Championship, which he takes a close look at as Nana does his goofy dance and Joe's eyes bulge out of his head seeing this. Swerve holds the title up in the air and poses with it as Excalibur runs down the lineups for other AEW programming later this week. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Samoa Joe