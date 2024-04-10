ALL In Backstage Footage Shown, Furthers Feud For Young Bucks and FTR

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The ALL IN footage aired tonight on AEW Dynamite.

During the first half hour, they showed a countdown clock to remind fans to stick with the show. The segment aired just after 8:40 pm Eastern.

The segment began with The Young Bucks sitting backstage. They mentioned that they would be facing FTR at Dynasty at the Tag Team Title tournament finals. Nick Jackson said ALL IN was the biggest show and match they have ever been part of. Matt said before the match there was an incident backstage that included the "scapegoat" in the situation, Jack Perry. Nick said the other individual tried to make the show about himself and maybe FTR were the masterminds behind the entire thing. Matt said he and Nick had to throw their EVP hats on during the aftermath. Matt said that the incident threatened to take down AEW's biggest show of all time but "We're lucky that it didn't."

The video showed Punk and Perry face-to-face with personnel and wrestlers in the area. Punk shoved Perry and it was quickly broken up. The video ended with Punk walking off. FTR then walked out to the ring and cut a heated promo about The Bucks that seemed to be more like a worked shoot. They talked about putting the company on the back and wanting to move forward with or without The Bucks. This was all to promote Dynasty.