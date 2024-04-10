Tony Schiavone Discusses Exclusive All In Footage Airing on This Evening's AEW Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Young Bucks, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, will feature exclusive backstage footage on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode. This unseen footage concerns the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023, which resulted in Perry being suspended and Punk's departure from the company.

CM Punk intervened to prevent Perry from using actual glass in a television segment, yet Perry alluded to glass during his All In 2023 match after a stunt involving a car, leading to a confrontation with Punk. Punk shared details of the altercation on "The MMA Hour" podcast.

Tony Schiavone, on his podcast What Happened When, expressed his uncertainty about the content of the footage to be aired on Dynamite, stating, "I have no idea what this footage that is going to air tonight on Dynamite is. I have no idea what it is." Schiavone remarked on the unpredictability of wrestling programming, noting that as announcers, they are often in the dark about the show's direction until the last moment, a practice not unique to AEW but common across various wrestling promotions.

“I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it’s an angle. I don’t know what it is. I said what I said on Collision. I was told what to say, I said it. I have no idea where we’re going. As announcers, I’m telling you this, we know the matches, but we have no idea what direction we’re going in anything until we get to the show that night. We really don’t, and sometimes, we don’t know until we’re told in our headset as things are progressing. It’s always been that way, as far as being told things in our headset. It’s not necessarily just for AEW. Things were like that with the Crocketts, things were like that in WCW. Boy, were they. Things were like that in WWE. Sometimes, announcers are told things, and sometimes they’re not, and sometimes we like things not to be told to us. I love things not to be told to me.”