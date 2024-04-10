AEW Announces Launch Of “All Elite Arcade” Gaming Podcast

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Adam Cole and Evil Uno are stepping into the podcast scene.

All Elite Wrestling announced on Wednesday the start of All Elite Arcade, their new gaming podcast featuring the pair.

Find the full announcement and all the details below.

AEW Launches All Elite Arcade, New Gaming Podcast Hosted by Evil Uno and Adam Cole

— Available Each Week On Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the AEW Games You Tube Channel, AEW’s Top Gamers and Special Weekly Guests will Dive into the Latest Gaming News, Launches and Their Own Video Game Adventures —

April 10, 2024 – Following the continued success of AEW Unrestricted and multiple talent-hosted podcasts, AEW’s resident gamers Evil Uno and Adam Cole – known within the gaming community as TheCHUGS – today announced the launch of the All Elite Arcade podcast, which will cover the hottest news, reviews and games they are currently playing.

The first episode of All Elite Arcade launches this Monday, April 15, and episodes will be available to watch every Monday on the AEW Games YouTube channel and for listening on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Weekly episodes will feature special guests from the AEW roster and the gaming community, sitting down with Uno and CHUGS to cover everything hot in the world of gaming.

Fans can check out Uno and CHUGS’ trailer for the launch of All Elite Arcade here, and can subscribe to the AEW Games YouTube channel to stay up to date on the latest episodes as they drop.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS, “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW