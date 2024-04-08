Sheamus Vignette Airs On 4/8 WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sheamus is seemingly set to return soon.

Former world champion Sheamus has been sidelined since August 2023; he has not wrestled since he lost to Edge on the August 18, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. In September, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer wrote that Sheamus was dealing with a "really bad" shoulder injury. In a photo on social media, Sheamus could be seen wearing a neck brace in September.

On the April 8 episode of WWE Raw,a brief vignette highlighted Sheamus, but it did not provide any details about his potential return.

Fightful Select reported on September 20 that Sheamus' contract is set to expire in 2024.