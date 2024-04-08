WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Delivers Ominous Challenge to Cody Rhodes During WWE Raw After WrestleMania

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2024

Tonight's WWE Raw after WrestleMania witnessed the dawn of what WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque termed the ‘Renaissance Era’ of WWE, heralded by Cody Rhodes.

Introduced by Triple H in front of a live crowd exceeding 20,000 fans, Rhodes's victory and his journey were celebrated. WWE Studios had prepared a special video tribute encapsulating Rhodes’s WWE odyssey, leading up to this pivotal moment, much to the emotional appreciation of both Rhodes and the attending audience.

Upon viewing the tribute, an emotional Rhodes embraced Triple H amidst the crowd's chants of ‘You deserve it.’ He took the opportunity to reflect on his path to the championship, expressing gratitude towards his family, and extending respect towards his adversary, Roman Reigns, acknowledging the significance of Reigns's reign.

The celebratory atmosphere took a turn with the unexpected arrival of Roman’s cousin, The Final Boss, and wrestling icon, The Rock. The Rock confronted Rhodes, initially stirring the audience into a frenzy of jeers, before offering his congratulations to Rhodes on his championship victory. The exchange between Rhodes and The Rock hinted at a future clash, with The Rock promising a return, setting the stage for a new chapter in WWE’s ongoing saga.


Tags: #wwe #raw #the rock #dwyane johnson #cody rhodes

