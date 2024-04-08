WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Hour Of Tonight’s WWE Raw To Be Commercial Free

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2024

Adam Pearce, the WWE Raw General Manager has made an announcement for tonight's Raw.

Pearce disclosed that tonight's episode of WWE Raw will be commercial-free for its first hour. 

Moreover, Pearce has tantalized the wrestling community with hints of major developments to come in the aftermath of this weekend's WrestleMania XL event. Although specific details regarding matches or segments for tonight's show remain under wraps at the moment, there's already a buzz of excitement and speculation among fans.

Adding to the anticipation, the newly crowned WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes, has indicated through a tweet that he will be making an appearance on tonight’s show. 

