AEW Star Enters Free Agency After Contract Lapses

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2024

Matt Hardy has officially entered the free agency market.

This development was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, highlighting Hardy's transition to a free agent following the expiration of his contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Hardy, renowned for his "Broken" gimmick, made a significant impact in AEW since his debut in March 2020, initially captivating fans with his unique character. Alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy working the tag team division of the company.

The speculation surrounding Hardy's future began as he openly contemplated his options beyond his AEW tenure, which concluded in March. Although there was a brief extension of his contract to cover the period through WrestleMania, the reasons for this extension remain undisclosed. Despite ongoing discussions between Hardy and AEW, he opted not to renew his deal, leaving his association with the promotion officially ended.

Source: Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful
Tags: #aew #matt hardy

