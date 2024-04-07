WWE WrestleMania XL Sunday Shockers: John Cena and The Undertaker Return

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

WWE WrestleMania XL Sunday night delivered an electrifying sequence of events filled with unexpected twists and turns. The evening was particularly notable for John Cena's dramatic intervention during Cody Rhodes' match, following Solo Sikoa's unsolicited interference. Demonstrating the timeless vigor that has defined his career, Cena neutralized Sikoa, dispatched Roman Reigns with an Attitude Adjustment (AA), and then escalated the conflict by slamming Sikoa through the announce table with another AA. Cena's remarkable return to action comes after his previous match at WWE Crown Jewel in 2023, where he faced a defeat at the hands of Sikoa.

The surprises continued as The Rock made a momentous entrance into the arena, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with Cena. After an intense staredown, The Rock decisively delivered a Rock Bottom to Cena, igniting the crowd with anticipation. However, the momentum shifted when The Shield's music heralded Seth Rollins' arrival, only for Roman Reigns to swiftly incapacitate him with a Superman Punch.

Amidst the chaos, as The Rock appeared to dominate the scene, the ominous toll of The Undertaker's music plunged the arena into darkness. When the lights returned, the legendary Undertaker stood menacingly behind The Rock, ultimately overpowering him with a devastating chokeslam. The spectacle concluded with both icons vanishing into the darkness, leaving the audience in awe. The match itself was steeped in rivalry, adhering to Bloodline rules, a consequence of The Rock and Reigns' victory over Seth Rollins and Rhodes during WWE WrestleMania XL Saturday.