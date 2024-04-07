Bayley Defeats IYO SKY for WWE Women's Championship at Night 2 of WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Bayley captured the WWE Women's Championship from her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY at Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY (C) vs. Bayley

It's time for our co-main event of the evening. Following the Paul-Orton-Owens three-way title tilt, we shift gears and head into a quick post-match commercial break. Upon returning, Cole thanks Meek Mill for his participation this weekend and for his song off his new album, which is playing as Cole does the obligatory promotion for it.

After this wraps up, Cole sends us into the next pre-match video package, which this time tells the story behind the Bayley and Damage CTRL rivalry, which culminates tonight with Bayley challenging IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. When it wraps up, we return inside Lincoln Financial Field.

Some dramatic music plays and we see a giant pyramid. Out comes Bayley with massive angel wings or bird wings on in a special blue outfit she is wearing. She is being carried on the shoulders of some shirtless dudes, who set her down and bow down to her. Bayley steps forward and her wings are removed as her regular theme hits.

The winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble heads down to the ring to a big crowd reaction as she gets ready for her big title opportunity on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" against a former friend and ally turned bitter-rival. She settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down as she awaits the arrival of the champ.

We hear the familiar sounds of the Damage CTRL theme and out comes the group. As IYO SKY's theme plays, the WWE Women's Champion walks in front of her fellow Damage CTRL members and poses in a giant entrance robe. She heads to the ring as Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai head to the back. IYO settles in the ring and removes the robe.

Samantha Irvin handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger and then the bell sounds to get our second-to-last match of WrestleMania XL Weekend officially off-and-running. Bayley got a surprisingly enormous pop when being introduced before the bell. We see the two mix it up early on to some good crowd atmosphere.

Bayley starts off strong as the commentators sing her praises. IYO SKY takes over and brings the fight out to the floor, where she begins focusing her offensive attack on the knee of Bayley. The commentators point out Bayley's recent knee injury issues and explain how IYO is using all the knowledge she gained about Bayley while working with her in Damage CTRL.

It's time for our co-main event of the evening. Following the Paul-Orton-Owens three-way title tilt, we shift gears and head into a quick post-match commercial break. Upon returning, Cole thanks Meek Mill for his participation this weekend and for his song off his new album, which is playing as Cole does the obligatory promotion for it.

After this wraps up, Cole sends us into the next pre-match video package, which this time tells the story behind the Bayley and Damage CTRL rivalry, which culminates tonight with Bayley challenging IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. When it wraps up, we return inside Lincoln Financial Field.

Some dramatic music plays and we see a giant pyramid. Out comes Bayley with massive angel wings or bird wings on in a special blue outfit she is wearing. She is being carried on the shoulders of some shirtless dudes, who set her down and bow down to her. Bayley steps forward and her wings are removed as her regular theme hits.

The winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble heads down to the ring to a big crowd reaction as she gets ready for her big title opportunity on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" against a former friend and ally turned bitter-rival. She settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down as she awaits the arrival of the champ.

We hear the familiar sounds of the Damage CTRL theme and out comes the group. As IYO SKY's theme plays, the WWE Women's Champion walks in front of her fellow Damage CTRL members and poses in a giant entrance robe. She heads to the ring as Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai head to the back. IYO settles in the ring and removes the robe.

Samantha Irvin handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger and then the bell sounds to get our second-to-last match of WrestleMania XL Weekend officially off-and-running. Bayley got a surprisingly enormous pop when being introduced before the bell. We see the two mix it up early on to some good crowd atmosphere.

Bayley starts off strong as the commentators sing her praises. IYO SKY takes over and brings the fight out to the floor, where she begins focusing her offensive attack on the knee of Bayley. The commentators point out Bayley's recent knee injury issues and explain how IYO is using all the knowledge she gained about Bayley while working with her in Damage CTRL.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see the crowd start to sing loudly for Bayley like they were doing overseas at the last big WWE international premium live event. Things in this one pick up an insane amount in what eventually turns into arguably the best match of the night thus far, and along with GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn, perhaps the best of the entire weekend.

Ultimately, Bayley gets the win and has her well-deserved "WrestleMania Moment" afterwards. She gets emotional when handed the title and as the crowd goes absolutely bonkers with one of the loudest pops of the night, she poses on the ropes with her newly won WWE Women's Championship. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Winner and NEW WWE Women's Champion: Bayley