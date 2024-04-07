Logan Paul Retains U.S Title Against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Logan Paul continues to reign as WWE United States Champion, as he defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match to retain the title at Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE United States Championship

Logan Paul (C) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

The pre-match video package airs now to tell the story leading up to our triple-threat showdown for the WWE United States Championship, which features current title-holder Logan Paul defending against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

We return live to the theme for Logan Paul playing. Out comes the WWE U.S. Champion on the back of a giant six-wheeler PRIME truck with a giant PRIME-bottle designed canon on the back. He drives it into the entrance stage and fires the canon at the stage where pyro explodes with each shot.

Paul heads to the ring as the giant blue PRIME mascot emerges and heads to the ring with him. Last time this person was KSI, but the face was cut out. This time there is no face cut-out, so we don't know who is under there. It's gotta be Jake Paul, right?

After the champ settles in the ring, the theme for Kevin Owens hits. We see "The Prize Fighter" backstage walking when he stops and sees Sami Zayn, who has his newly won WWE Intercontinental Championship. Just like Owens did for Zayn last night, Zayn slaps Owens on the shoulder and tells him tonight it's your turn.

Fired up, Owens continues his walk to the ring. He makes his way out as the giant screen shows his KO logo and other stuff in the exact same font, colors and style as the original ECW logo. Some of his ring gear is in this style as well. He comes out and sees the PRIME truck and stops. He heads back to the back again.

Owens re-emerges a second time, this time on a big golf cart. He drives it out, stops to crotch chop at the PRIME truck, and then drives it down the massive entrance ramp. His theme stops and the theme for Randy Orton plays. Owens hops back on the golf cart and hits reverse. He speeds backwards up the massive entrance ramp.

As Orton emerges, Owens lowers the roof on the golf cart and waves Orton over, offering him a lift down to the ring. Orton shrugs his shoulders and hops on the back. Owens floors the gas pedal, clearly having some fun with Orton, who can't hide his smile as he holds on for deer life and signals to Owens to slow down.

The two hop off the golf cart after driving it over to the PRIME hydration station at ringside, which they trash. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this three-way title tilt. Early on it's very obvious that Owens and Orton are going to work together to beat down Paul. They do exactly that for several minutes, which the crowd eats up.

We see the two finally end their arrangement when they both go for the pin on Logan at the same time. They each agree that they're gonna have to fight, but say not yet and they agree to go back after Paul together. As they go to do so, Orton turns Owens and tries for an RKO. Owens avoids it. Orton makes the "gulp" face for a big laugh-pop from the crowd.

Owens and Orton decide screw it and that now is the time for them to fight. They meet in the middle of the ring and Don Frye vs. Yoshihiro Takayama it out in hockey-fist-fight fashion as the crowd goes wild. Paul takes over and hits a slingshot into a flipping double-clothesline.

Orton and Owens end up beating Paul down again as a loud Gatorade chant breaks out from the Philly crowd. We see Owens hit a wild moonsault off the top-rope. Moments later, Owens and Orton are laid out by Paul with the brass knuckles. Orton ends up hitting an RKO out of nowhere on Paul.

He sees the brass knuckles and debates using them himself. He ultimately decides not to, instead passing them off to the ref. Why? Because he backs up in the corner and stalks Paul, waiting to hit a punt. As he goes for it, Paul rolls out to the floor to avoid it. The fans boo. The giant blue PRIME mascot reveals his face and the commentators say who he is. Apparently it's some big influencer or social media guy. His name is IShowSpeed.

IShowSpeed barks at Orton and shoves him hard, talking tough while wearing a goofy-ass mascot outfit. Orton decks him and clears off the commentary desk. He puts the mascot through it. Back in the ring, Paul decks Orton. He heads to the top-rope for a frog splash, but Owens takes him out. Owens hits a Stunner on Orton for a two count.

Owens tries a pop-up power bomb on Orton, but in mid-air, Orton transitions to an RKO on the way down on Owens, which connects. Unfortunately, Paul gets rid of Orton and hits a top-rope frog splash for the pin fall victory. With the win, Logan Paul retains his WWE United States Championship.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Logan Paul