L.A. Knight Defeats A.J. Styles at Night 2 of WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

L.A. Knight picked up a huge victory at Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, as he defeated former WWE Champion "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Now we see a live shot of the parking lot as a Slim Jim race car pulls up and out pops LA Knight. "The Mega Star" says we've got a little car to give-away tonight, and he's got a few BFTs to give-away tonight, "YEAH!" He walks off as we head into another quick commercial break.

The pre-match video package airs now to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which is, in fact, LA Knight vs. AJ Styles. The familiar sounds of the entrance music for "The Mega Star" hits and out comes Knight, who stops to give away some Slim Jims to a fan in the crowd.

He settles in the ring and soaks up the crowd atmosphere as Cole mentions this bout being sponsored by Slim Jim. We see a live shot of fans in England having a WrestleMania watch party. A new theme for AJ Styles hits, beginning with his voice saying, "You don't want none."

Fireworks and pyro explode and out comes "The Phenomenal One" to his brand new entrance tune. As Samantha Irvin is introducing him as he comes out, he takes his vest off and runs down the massive entrance ramp. He hits the ring and the fight is on with he and Styles, prompting the bell to sound, cutting Irvin off in mid-sentence.

The two brawl as this one gets officially off-and-running. Out on the floor at ringside, Knight takes over control of the offense and proceeds to bounce his head off the commentary desk over and over again as fans shout "YEAH!" with each connection. Back in the ring, we see Styles start to take over control of the offense.

After some more back-and-forth action we work our way to the finish of this one, which sees Knight pick up the victory. The commentators talk about how LA Knight can now start his own streak at WrestleMania after getting the first win under his belt on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Winner: LA Knight