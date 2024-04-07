The Pride Defeats The Final Testament at Night 2 of WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In a match that featured special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers Snoop Dogg and Bubba Ray Dudley, The Pride defeated The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Philadelphia Street Fight

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross & Authors Of Pain

Now we head to a quick post-match commercial break. When we return, we see footage of The Rock and Roman Reigns arriving to the venue for night two this evening. Back inside the stadium, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin begins the formal ring announcement for our next bout of the evening, which will be the scheduled Philadelphia Street Fight six-man tag-team contest.

After that, she introduces our special guest commentator for this Philly Street Fight, none other than hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg. Out comes the pop culture icon with his WWE Golden Championship. He heads down to join Cole, McAfee and Graves on special guest commentary for our second match of the evening.

From there, Irvin introduces our special guest referee for this Philly Street Fight, none other than Philadelphia legend from the original days of Extreme Championship Wrestling, WWE Hall of Fame legend Bubba Ray Dudley. Out comes one-half of The Dudley Boyz in the traditional zebra-striped referee shirt and black dress pants. He gets a big pop coming out and settles in the ring.

The camera shot cuts to black-and-white as the theme for The Final Testament hits. Out comes Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering. They all head down to the ring together for this Philly Street Fight. The theme for The Street Profits hits next and out comes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They stop and Bobby Lashley's theme hits. Out comes "The All Mighty."

The Pride trio head to the ring together accompanied by B-Fab. They settle inside the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. After some back-and-forth action with a lot of weapons and foreign objects being used, we see things start to work its' way to the finish.

We see Scarlett and B-Fab crash through a table on the floor. Montez hits an insane high spot from the ring to the floor for a huge crowd pop. We see Bubba put on sunglasses as Lashley blasts Kross with a spear. Bubba calls for his old Dudley Boyz spot, as Ford and Lashley holds Kross' legs open as Dawkins comes off the top with a "Wazzuppp!" spot.

They push each other and all yell "Get the tables!" with the fans, who say it loud as hell as well. The fans then break out in a loud "Tables! Tables!" chant as they head out under the ring to do exactly that. An "ECW! ECW!" chant breaks out from the Philly crowd after that.

They bring the table in the ring, but unfortunately when they sit Kross on it, it collapses and breaks without doing anything. Fans boo. They head out and grab another table, which they set up and lay Kross on carefully this time. After a top-rope splash, Kross is put through the table for the pin.

The team of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits pick up the win in a crowd-friendly Philadelphia Street Fight. After the match, Snoop Dogg leaves the commentary desk to join Lashley, Ford, Dawkins and B-Fab in the ring. That's how the post-match scene wraps up.

Winners: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits