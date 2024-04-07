WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Damian Priest CASHES IN MITB on Drew McIntyre, Wins World Championship at WrestleMania XL

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 07, 2024

In a shocking turn of events, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre after McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. Priest successfully scored the pinfall victory, bringing the World Heavyweight Championship to the Judgment Day faction.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Drew McIntyre (C) vs. Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre has captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, only the second person to hold the title after Seth Rollins was the inaugural title-holder. Michael Cole talks about Drew finally winning the world title in front of fans, something that has obviously been important to him. CM Punk then takes away from Drew's win by saying he beat a compromised Rollins to do so, with Rollins' knee and back being injured.

Drew ends up staring down Punk. He slowly walks over to him and holds the title up and says this is his moment. Punk says into his headset, "I know, so why are you making it about me?" Drew goes too far and stands on the desk in front of Punk, taunting him until Punk sweeps his legs out from under him. He takes his suit jacket off and removes his arm brace.

He beats down McIntyre some more and then out of nowhere we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for The Judgment Day. Out comes "Senor Money In The Bank" Damian Priest. He cashes in his briefcase and immediately takes McIntyre into the ring, where he connects with his South of Heaven finisher and immediately goes for the cover. The referee counts to three.

Now we have our third-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion in history, as Damian Priest ends Drew McIntyre's reign in short, emphatic fashion. He heads up the ramp as CM Punk is shown with a big smile on his face at ringside. He makes it to the top of the entrance ramp where the rest of The Judgment Day come out to celebrate with him. We cut back to Punk with an ear-to-ear grin clapping as Drew is slowly recovering in the ring and grilling Punk.

Winner and NEW WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Damian Priest

Source: Matt Boone of Rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #results #seth rollins #drew mcintyre #damian priest #the judgment day

