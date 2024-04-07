Stephanie McMahon Returns to WWE in Opening Moments of WrestleMania XL Night 2

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X
In the opening moments of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, Stephanie McMahon kicked things off to welcome the live audience, and the viewers around the world, to Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.
Kicking off #WrestleMania XL Sunday is none other than @StephMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/9C1bfZpDUU— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
⚡ WWE WrestleMania XL Night 2 Results (04/07/2024)
The following are the results of Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania XL, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: [...]— Caylon Knox Apr 07, 2024 07:16PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com