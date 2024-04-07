WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Complete List of 2024 WWE Slammy Award Winners

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

WWE celebrated the 2024 Slammy Awards today before Sunday's WrestleMania XL event.

Below is a comprehensive list of the talents who clinched the coveted Slammy trophies.

Best entrance of the year:

Cody Rhodes

Best match of the year:

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39

Breakout superstar of the year:

LA Knight

NXT superstar of the year:

Tiffany Stratton

Rivalry of the year:

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

Faction of the year:

Judgment Day

Social star of the year:

Drew McIntyre

Female superstar of the year:

Rhea Ripley

Male superstar of the year:

Cody Rhodes

OMG moment of the year:

CM Punk returning at Survivor Series

Return of the year:

CM Punk returning at Survivor Series


