Complete List of 2024 WWE Slammy Award Winners

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

WWE celebrated the 2024 Slammy Awards today before Sunday's WrestleMania XL event.

Below is a comprehensive list of the talents who clinched the coveted Slammy trophies.

Best entrance of the year:

Cody Rhodes

Best match of the year:

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39

Breakout superstar of the year:

LA Knight

NXT superstar of the year:

Tiffany Stratton

Rivalry of the year:

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

Faction of the year:

Judgment Day

Social star of the year:

Drew McIntyre

Female superstar of the year:

Rhea Ripley

Male superstar of the year:

Cody Rhodes

OMG moment of the year:

CM Punk returning at Survivor Series

Return of the year:

CM Punk returning at Survivor Series