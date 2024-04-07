Complete List of 2024 WWE Slammy Award Winners

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X
WWE celebrated the 2024 Slammy Awards today before Sunday's WrestleMania XL event.
Below is a comprehensive list of the talents who clinched the coveted Slammy trophies.
Best entrance of the year:
Cody Rhodes
Best match of the year:
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39
Breakout superstar of the year:
LA Knight
NXT superstar of the year:
Tiffany Stratton
Rivalry of the year:
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns
Faction of the year:
Judgment Day
Social star of the year:
Drew McIntyre
Female superstar of the year:
Rhea Ripley
Male superstar of the year:
Cody Rhodes
OMG moment of the year:
CM Punk returning at Survivor Series
Return of the year:
CM Punk returning at Survivor Series
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com