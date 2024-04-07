WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ronda Rousey Comments On Her Relationship with Stephanie McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

Ronda Rousey has openly expressed her dissatisfaction with WWE since departing from the company. However, she reserves high praise for Stephanie McMahon. In an interview with KTLA while promoting her new book, "Our Fight," Rousey shed light on her bond with McMahon, characterizing her as both a friend and a mentor.

Rousey commended McMahon's authenticity and support, stating, "She’s just a genuine friend, from the very beginning. Despite our on-screen rivalry, those you compete against often become your closest confidantes. Stephanie was instrumental in my wrestling journey, offering guidance and sharing her profound knowledge of the wrestling world."

Further expressing her gratitude, Rousey remarked, "Stephanie was my mentor when I was navigating uncharted waters. Her support has been invaluable, and I have nothing but immense appreciation for her."


