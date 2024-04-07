WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
An International Title Eliminator Bout Scheduled for AEW Battle of the Belts X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

A International title eliminator match has been confirmed for the upcoming Battle of the Belts X, following a riveting exchange on Collision.

Romero, boasting an impressive track record with championship victories in both Mexico and Japan, declared his ambition to secure a title within AEW. Acknowledging the stringent AEW ranking system that impedes a direct title shot, Romero issued a challenge to Roderick Strong for an International title eliminator clash. In response, Strong, seemingly unphased by the threat, conceded to Romero's challenge despite estimating Romero's chances of victory at a mere one percent.

This match has been officially slated for Battle of the Belts X, set to broadcast immediately after the next week’s edition of Collision at 10 pm ET. 

AEW Dynasty Finals Set for Tag Team Championship Tournament

During Saturday's Collision, FTR, consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, overcame Top Flight to secure their spot in the tournament's f [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 07, 2024 07:46AM


