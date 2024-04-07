An International Title Eliminator Bout Scheduled for AEW Battle of the Belts X

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

A International title eliminator match has been confirmed for the upcoming Battle of the Belts X, following a riveting exchange on Collision.

Romero, boasting an impressive track record with championship victories in both Mexico and Japan, declared his ambition to secure a title within AEW. Acknowledging the stringent AEW ranking system that impedes a direct title shot, Romero issued a challenge to Roderick Strong for an International title eliminator clash. In response, Strong, seemingly unphased by the threat, conceded to Romero's challenge despite estimating Romero's chances of victory at a mere one percent.

This match has been officially slated for Battle of the Belts X, set to broadcast immediately after the next week’s edition of Collision at 10 pm ET.