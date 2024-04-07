WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynasty Finals Set for Tag Team Championship Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

During Saturday's Collision, FTR, consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, overcame Top Flight to secure their spot in the tournament's finals.

The duo emerged victorious following a decisive Shatter Machine on Dante Martin. Their triumph sets up a title bout against The Young Bucks, Nicholas & Matthew, for the vacant championships at the AEW Dynasty event on April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri. The victors of this clash will etch their names in history as the first-ever three-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

The updated card for Dynasty:

- AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends against Swerve Strickland

- AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends against Thunder Rosa

- TBS Champion Julia Hart defends against Willow Nightingale

- AEW Tag Team title tournament finals: The Young Bucks vs. FTR

- Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

- Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King)
 

