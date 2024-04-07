AEW Dynasty Finals Set for Tag Team Championship Tournament

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

During Saturday's Collision, FTR, consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, overcame Top Flight to secure their spot in the tournament's finals.

The duo emerged victorious following a decisive Shatter Machine on Dante Martin. Their triumph sets up a title bout against The Young Bucks, Nicholas & Matthew, for the vacant championships at the AEW Dynasty event on April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri. The victors of this clash will etch their names in history as the first-ever three-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

The updated card for Dynasty:

- AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends against Swerve Strickland

- AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends against Thunder Rosa

- TBS Champion Julia Hart defends against Willow Nightingale

- AEW Tag Team title tournament finals: The Young Bucks vs. FTR

- Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

- Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King)

