AEW Dynasty Finals Set for Tag Team Championship Tournament

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X
During Saturday's Collision, FTR, consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, overcame Top Flight to secure their spot in the tournament's finals.
The duo emerged victorious following a decisive Shatter Machine on Dante Martin. Their triumph sets up a title bout against The Young Bucks, Nicholas & Matthew, for the vacant championships at the AEW Dynasty event on April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri. The victors of this clash will etch their names in history as the first-ever three-time AEW Tag Team Champions.
The updated card for Dynasty:
- AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends against Swerve Strickland
- AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends against Thunder Rosa
- TBS Champion Julia Hart defends against Willow Nightingale
- AEW Tag Team title tournament finals: The Young Bucks vs. FTR
- Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay
- Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King)
⚡ AEW Set to Broadcast CM Punk/Jack Perry Altercation on Dynamite
In recent weeks, AEW's viewership for its flagship show, Dynamite has struggled, prompting Tony Khan to take decisive action during the peak [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 07, 2024 07:36AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com