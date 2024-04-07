AEW Set to Broadcast CM Punk/Jack Perry Altercation on Dynamite

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In recent weeks, AEW's viewership for its flagship show, Dynamite has struggled, prompting Tony Khan to take decisive action during the peak of WrestleMania season.

Tony Schiavone has hinted at a groundbreaking revelation set to be unveiled in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. This announcement involves the Young Bucks, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, who are slated to share never-before-seen backstage footage from All In: London, marking the first time they will publicly discuss the event.

The wrestling community has been abuzz following the much-discussed backstage conflict involving CM Punk and Jack Perry, which ultimately resulted in Punk's dismissal from AEW. Meanwhile, Perry faced an indefinite suspension and has since been appearing in New Japan Pro Wrestling events.

It was previously disclosed that there exists footage capturing the altercation between Punk and Perry. Further stirring the pot, CM Punk delved into specifics about the confrontation with Perry during his recent guest appearance on "The MMA Hour" podcast, despite several nondisclosure agreements concerning the matter. Subsequently, in a move that shocked many, Tony Khan terminated contracts with ten of his wrestlers.

Bryan Alvarez reports that these developments are indeed significant, with AEW President Tony Khan purportedly planning to broadcast the contentious Punk/Perry altercation in this week's Dynamite episode.